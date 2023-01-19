 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safford wallops Tucson Empire 60-37

Safford showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Empire in a points barrage during a 60-37 win in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 19.

Last season, Safford and Tucson Empire squared off with January 14, 2022 at Safford High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Safford took on Tucson San Miguel on January 6 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For a full recap, click here.

