Sahuarita cancels check from Douglas 64-54

Sahuarita collected a solid win over Douglas in a 64-54 verdict on January 24 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Sahuarita and Douglas played in a 51-24 game on January 27, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 19, Sahuarita faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Douglas took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 19 at Douglas High School. Click here for a recap.

