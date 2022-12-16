Sahuarita dismantles Benson 82-55

Sahuarita showed it had the juice to douse Benson in a points barrage during an 82-55 win in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 8, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Benson took on Tucson San Miguel on December 5 at Benson High School. Click here for a recap
