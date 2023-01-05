 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sahuarita nets nifty victory over Douglas 23-21

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Sahuarita defeated Douglas 23-21 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Sahuarita and Douglas faced off on January 27, 2022 at Sahuarita High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 22, Sahuarita squared off with Tucson Sunnyside in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News