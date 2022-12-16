Sahuarita overwhelms Morenci 70-45

Sahuarita unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Morenci 70-45 Friday on December 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 8, Sahuarita squared off with Tucson Tanque Verde in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.