 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sahuarita Walden Grove delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tucson Desert View 57-51

Sahuarita Walden Grove delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tucson Desert View 57-51

With little to no wiggle room, Sahuarita Walden Grove nosed past Tucson Desert View 57-51 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Desert View took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 28 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: QB Jayden de Laura not concerned with Arizona's 2021 season, says he feels 'comfortable' in Tucson

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys

Maricopa knocks off Tucson 70-62

Mighty close, mighty fine, Maricopa wore a victory shine after clipping Tucson 70-62 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 1.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News