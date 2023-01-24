Sahuarita Walden Grove engulfs Rio Rico in point barrage 64-35

Sahuarita Walden Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-35 win over Rio Rico during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove played in a 60-52 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Sahuarita and Rio Rico took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 19 at Rio Rico High School. For results, click here.
