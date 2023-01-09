 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sahuarita Walden Grove escapes close call with Douglas 77-70

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Sahuarita Walden Grove defeated Douglas 77-70 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 9.

Last season, Sahuarita Walden Grove and Douglas squared off with January 25, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 3, Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with Sahuarita in a basketball game. For results, click here.

