Sahuarita Walden Grove handles stress test to best Sahuarita 69-63

Sahuarita Walden Grove posted a narrow 69-63 win over Sahuarita at Sahuarita High on January 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Sahuarita Walden Grove and Sahuarita faced off on February 7, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 22, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Moreno Valley on December 28 at Moreno Valley High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.