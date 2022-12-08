Sahuarita Walden Grove outlasts Tucson Flowing Wells in topsy-turvy battle 65-48

Playing with a winning hand, Sahuarita Walden Grove trumped Tucson Flowing Wells 65-48 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 8.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 2 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap
