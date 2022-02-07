Sahuarita Walden Grove overcomes Sahuarita in competitive affair 62-54

Sahuarita Walden Grove edged Sahuarita in a close 62-54 encounter during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 2, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Desert View and Sahuarita took on Douglas on January 27 at Sahuarita High School. Click here for a recap
