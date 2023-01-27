Sahuarita Walden Grove proves to be too much for Douglas 64-53

Saddled up and ready to go, Sahuarita Walden Grove spurred past Douglas 64-53 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 27.
The last time Sahuarita Walden Grove and Douglas played in a 65-33 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Douglas faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Sahuarita on January 19 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
