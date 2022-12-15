Sahuarita Walden Grove snatches victory over Tucson Tanque Verde 80-76

Sahuarita Walden Grove didn't flinch, finally repelling Tucson Tanque Verde 80-76 on December 15 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Flowing Wells on December 8 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. Click here for a recap
