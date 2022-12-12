Sahuarita Walden Grove sprints past Tucson Sabino 64-49

Sahuarita Walden Grove stretched out and finally snapped Tucson Sabino to earn a 64-49 victory in Arizona boys basketball action on December 12.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Empire and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on December 7 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
