Sahuarita Walden Grove takes a toll on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 65-55

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sahuarita Walden Grove prevailed over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 65-55 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Douglas on December 2 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…