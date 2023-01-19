Sahuarita Walden Grove triggers avalanche over Sahuarita 74-52

Sahuarita Walden Grove lit up the scoreboard on January 19 to propel past Sahuarita for a 74-52 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup
Last season, Sahuarita Walden Grove and Sahuarita faced off on February 7, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 12 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.