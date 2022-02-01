Sahuarita Walden Grove utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Safford 78-73

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Sahuarita Walden Grove could edge Safford 78-73 on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Safford faced off against Tucson Sabino and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Rio Rico on January 27 at Rio Rico High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sahuarita Walden Grove avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 78-73 stretch over the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.