Sahuarita's convoy passes Rio Rico 57-44

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Sahuarita still prevailed 57-44 against Rio Rico during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Rio Rico and Sahuarita played in a 60-53 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 26, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain . Click here for a recap. Rio Rico took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 26 at Rio Rico High School. For a full recap, click here.
