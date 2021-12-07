San Simon beats ASDB, 67-22

San Simon swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 67-22 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , San Simon squared up on Tucson Desert Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
