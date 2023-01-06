Sells Baboquivari claims close encounter of the winning kind over Tucson The Gregory 52-50

Sells Baboquivari surfed the tension to ride to a 52-50 win over Tucson The Gregory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Tucson The Gregory and Sells Baboquivari squared off with January 11, 2022 at Tucson The Gregory School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 30, Tucson The Gregory squared off with Scottsdale Prep in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
