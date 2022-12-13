 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sells Baboquivari nets nifty victory over Tucson Desert Christian 61-57

Sells Baboquivari derailed Tucson Desert Christian's hopes after a 61-57 verdict at Tucson Desert Christian High on December 13 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Sells Baboquivari squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Tucson Desert Christian squared off with Scottsdale Cicero in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

