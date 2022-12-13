Sells Baboquivari nets nifty victory over Tucson Desert Christian 61-57

Sells Baboquivari derailed Tucson Desert Christian's hopes after a 61-57 verdict at Tucson Desert Christian High on December 13 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
