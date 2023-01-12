 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sierra Vista Buena denies Tucson Ironwood Ridge's challenge 54-40

Sierra Vista Buena called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-40 defeat of Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 82-70 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 4, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Vail Cienega and Sierra Vista Buena took on Vail Cienega on January 6 at Vail Cienega High School. For results, click here.

