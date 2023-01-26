Sierra Vista Buena designs winning blueprint against Vail Cienega 74-62

Sierra Vista Buena notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Vail Cienega 74-62 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 26.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Vail Cienega played in a 15-7 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 19 at Vail Cienega High School. For a full recap, click here.
