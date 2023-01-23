Sierra Vista Buena mows down Tucson Desert View 85-62

Sierra Vista Buena flexed its muscle and floored Tucson Desert View 85-62 in Arizona boys basketball on January 23.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Desert View played in a 68-43 game on December 16, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Marana and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 12 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.