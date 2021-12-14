Sierra Vista Buena overcomes Vail Cienega in competitive affair 62-59

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sierra Vista Buena didn't mind, dispatching Vail Cienega 62-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Marana and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Sabino on December 6 at Vail Cienega High School. For a full recap, click here.
