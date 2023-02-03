Sierra Vista Buena's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Desert View 96-51 at Sierra Vista Buena High on February 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Desert View faced off on December 16, 2021 at Tucson Desert View High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Vail Cienega . Click here for a recap. Tucson Desert View took on Nogales on January 26 at Tucson Desert View High School. For a full recap, click here.