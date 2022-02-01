Sierra Vista Buena rides the rough off Tucson Sahuaro 71-54

Sierra Vista Buena grabbed a 71-54 victory at the expense of Tucson Sahuaro in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 21, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Sahuaro took on Tucson Cholla on January 27 at Tucson Cholla High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!