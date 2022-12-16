Sierra Vista Buena severs Tucson Mountain View's hopes 67-56

Sierra Vista Buena charged Tucson Mountain View and collected a 67-56 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Mountain View took on Avondale La Joya on December 8 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
