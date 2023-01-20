 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sierra Vista Buena takes a toll on Tucson Sahuaro 64-50

Sierra Vista Buena pushed past Tucson Sahuaro for a 64-50 win in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sahuaro squared off with February 1, 2022 at Sierra Vista Buena High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Sahuaro took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 12 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

