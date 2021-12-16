 Skip to main content
Sierra Vista Buena turns out the lights on Tucson Desert View 68-43

Sierra Vista Buena turns out the lights on Tucson Desert View 68-43

Sierra Vista Buena's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Desert View during a 68-43 blowout in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 8, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Rincon on December 10 at Tucson Rincon High School. Click here for a recap

