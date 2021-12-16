Sierra Vista Buena turns out the lights on Tucson Desert View 68-43

Sierra Vista Buena's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Desert View during a 68-43 blowout in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 8, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Rincon on December 10 at Tucson Rincon High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!