Sierra Vista Buena unloads on Tucson Sunnyside 79-55

Sierra Vista Buena showed no mercy to Tucson Sunnyside, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 79-55 victory in Arizona boys basketball on January 10.

Last season, Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sunnyside squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tucson Sunnyside High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Tucson Sunnyside squared off with Tucson St Augustine Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

