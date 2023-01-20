Some kind of impressive: Morenci pounds Tucson Santa Rita 78-44

Morenci painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson Santa Rita's defense for a 78-44 win in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Santa Rita faced off against Bisbee and Morenci took on Tucson San Miguel on January 13 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For a full recap, click here.
