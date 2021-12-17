Some kind of impressive: Sierra Vista Buena pounds Tucson Pueblo Magnet 75-34

Sierra Vista Buena earned a convincing 75-34 win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Casa Grande Vista Grande on December 11 at Casa Grande Vista Grande High School. For a full recap, click here.
