Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sabino pounds Tucson Catalina 72-23

Tucson Sabino played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Catalina during a 72-23 beating in Arizona boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Catalina faced off on January 21, 2022 at Tucson Catalina High School. For more, click here.
