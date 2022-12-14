Some kind of impressive: Tucson Sahuaro pounds Tucson Tanque Verde 81-48

Tucson Tanque Verde had no answers as Tucson Sahuaro compiled an 81-48 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Tucson Sahuaro took on Tucson Marana on December 7 at Tucson Marana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
