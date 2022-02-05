St. David buries Tucson Desert Christian under avalanche of points 60-27

St. David's river of points eventually washed away Tucson Desert Christian in a 60-27 offensive cavalcade during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, St David faced off against Tucson The Gregory and Tucson Desert Christian took on Elfrida Valley Union on January 29 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!