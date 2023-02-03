Tucson The Gregory was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as St. David prevailed 52-40 in Arizona boys basketball action on February 3.
The last time St David and Tucson The Gregory played in a 63-51 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 26, Tucson The Gregory squared off with Scottsdale Cicero in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
