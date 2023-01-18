St. David thwarts Tucson Desert Christian's quest 71-55

St. David stretched out and finally snapped Tucson Desert Christian to earn a 71-55 victory on January 18 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
The last time St David and Tucson Desert Christian played in a 60-27 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Kearny Ray. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…