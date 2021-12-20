Stopped cold: Tucson Mica Mountain thwarts Tucson Amphitheater's quest 56-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Mica Mountain spurred past Tucson Amphitheater 56-43 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 16, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on December 14 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
