Storm warning: Nogales rains down on Tucson Desert View 84-62

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tucson Desert View to claim this one, and Nogales wouldn't allow that in an 84-62 decision for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 26.
In recent action on January 18, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Marana and Nogales took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 20 at Nogales High School. For more, click here.
