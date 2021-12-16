Storm warning: Oro Valley Immaculate Heart rains down on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 75-25

Oro Valley Immaculate Heart's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 75-25 at Oro Valley Immaculate Heart High on December 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.