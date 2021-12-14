Storm warning: Tucson Empire rains down on Tucson San Miguel 75-49

Tucson Empire's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-49 win over Tucson San Miguel in Arizona boys basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 8, Tucson Empire faced off against Willcox and Tucson San Miguel took on Patagonia Union on December 7 at Patagonia Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
