Storm warning: Tucson Palo Verde Magnet unleashes full fury on Tucson Empire 76-27

Storm warning: Tucson Palo Verde Magnet unleashes full fury on Tucson Empire 76-27

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Empire with an all-around effort during this 76-27 victory on January 4 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 27, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Apache Junction and Tucson Empire took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on December 20 at Tucson Empire High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

