Surprise Paradise Honors comes up clutch in OT against Tucson Salpointe Catholic 60-59

It took overtime, but Surprise Paradise Honors nipped Tucson Salpointe Catholic to earn a 60-59 victory in Arizona boys basketball on January 7.

The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Surprise Paradise Honors played in a 57-44 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Surprise Paradise Honors squared off with Vail Cienega in a basketball game. For results, click here.

