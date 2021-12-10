 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surprise Willow Canyon nets nifty win over Tucson Ironwood Ridge 85-81

Surprise Willow Canyon nets nifty win over Tucson Ironwood Ridge 85-81

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Surprise Willow Canyon didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Ironwood Ridge 85-81 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 10.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys

San Simon beats ASDB, 67-22

  • Updated

San Simon swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 67-22 in an Ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News