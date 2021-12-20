Surprise Willow Canyon takes down Sahuarita 99-40

Surprise Willow Canyon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sahuarita with an all-around effort during this 99-40 victory on December 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

