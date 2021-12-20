Surprise Willow Canyon takes down Sahuarita 99-40

Surprise Willow Canyon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sahuarita with an all-around effort during this 99-40 victory on December 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Cholla and Surprise Willow Canyon took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on December 10 at Surprise Willow Canyon High School. Click here for a recap
