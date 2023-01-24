Sweating it out: Tucson Pueblo Magnet edges Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 39-37

Tucson Pueblo Magnet weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 39-37 victory against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 68-53 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 19 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. Click here for a recap.
