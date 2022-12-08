 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Sahuarita owns Tucson Tanque Verde in huge victory 81-13

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Sahuarita's performance in an 81-13 destruction of Tucson Tanque Verde in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

The last time Tucson Tanque Verde and Sahuarita played in a 61-46 game on December 7, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Tucson Empire and Sahuarita took on Safford on December 2 at Safford High School. For a full recap, click here.

