Take a seat: Tucson Sunnyside owns Tucson St. Augustine Catholic in huge victory 78-50

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tucson St. Augustine Catholic to claim this one, and Tucson Sunnyside wouldn't allow that in a 78-50 decision on December 29 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 22, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Sahuarita and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Tucson Catalina on December 19 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
