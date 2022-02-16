 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Gilbert sinks Tucson Ironwood Ridge 44-33

Taking on water: Gilbert sinks Tucson Ironwood Ridge 44-33

Gilbert collected a 44-33 victory over Tucson Ironwood Ridge in Arizona boys basketball on February 16.

Gilbert's shooting jumped to a 17-10 lead over Tucson Ironwood Ridge at halftime.

Recently on February 11 , Tucson Ironwood Ridge squared up on Phoenix North Canyon in a basketball game . For more, click here.

